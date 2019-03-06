‘A super project’: The new Myrtle Beach VA facility one step closer to being built

The new Veterans Affairs out-patient center in Myrtle Beach is one step closer to being built.
Horry County currently owns the land the VA hospital would be built on.
An ordinance allowing the Horry County to sell the land to the Myrtle Beach VA Company passed second reading on Tuesday. It will go on to third reading at the next Council meeting, and if approved, the land along Airpark Drive in the Market Common area will be sold for $2.35 million.
The council voted unanimously to move it forward to third reading. The money from the sale would go to the Myrtle Beach International Airport because it is their property.
The resolution had to be pushed on to council before committee to meet federal deadlines, but it will go in front of Horry County Council’s Transportation Committee at its next meeting on March 13.
“Which is a super project,” Council Member Al Allen said.
Once completed, the facility will be two stories and over 100,000 square feet. The aim is to make veterans feel comfortable and welcomed while they await care at the center.
The developer, GuvCar JV, has worked on similar facilities across the county. Representative Rustom Khouri said the hope is to start construction in June and finish by November 2020. Once the building is completed, it will take some time for the VA to move its equipment in.
Some of the improvements include walking paths, an easy to navigate facility and a “wall of heroes,” which hopes to tell the story of other veterans.
“Something that can pay homage to those who have gone before and sacrificed their lives for our country,” Khouri said. “The veterans have loved it.”
Khouri said the building will have a pedestrian-first mindset, meaning the layout will be easy to navigate on foot for veterans and their families.
