Horry County Budget Retreat gets a new location. And food will not be provided.

The 2019 Horry County Budget Retreat is staying in Horry.
Ever year, the County Council goes on a multiple-day retreat with senior staff members to set the agenda priorities for the coming fiscal year. The location of the meeting is chosen by the county chairman.
On Tuesday, Horry County Council members voted to pass a resolution to keep the retreat in Conway at the Horry County Government Center in Conway.
Chairman Johnny Gardner originally decided to travel to the Wampee Convention Center in Pinopolis for the retreat, which could cost the taxpayers more than $5,000. At a February council meeting, council member Tyler Servant said he thought this was a small, but unnecessary example of wasteful government spending.
Gardner said it was his decision, and after an informal conversation, it was decided the location in Pinopolis was best. Council member Al Allen said there was not good communication that some council members were making a motion to override the chairman to move the retreat back to Horry.
Allen jokingly said he was still in favor of moving it back to Horry because he preferred to sleep in his own bed, and also added that food shouldn’t be provided.
“We shouldn’t have to burden our clerk or county staff to provide meals for us,” Allen. “We can walk, buy our own lunch.”
Servant said he contacted Gardner before the last council meeting, saying he didn’t support going to the Lowcountry. He said Gardner did not give him an exact answer until Tuesday, and said he still wanted to go.
“I wasn’t circumventing the chairman,” Servant said.
The new dates for the Horry County Spring Retreat are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 5- 6. Allen said this allows people to come out on the weekend.
