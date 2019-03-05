‘It hit my heart strings’: Socastee High grad surprises family after 11-month deployment

U.S. Army Specialist Brandon Goswick made his rounds Monday to surprise each one of his family members after being deployed overseas for about one year.
Goswick — who had been in Germany, Poland and Slovakia for 11 months — visited his parents and sisters at home, a sister at Forestbrook Elementary, two brothers at Forestbrook Middle and his littlest sister at Socastee High. From shocking his father after a knock on the front door to happy tears at the schools, each visit was special.
“To see her cry like that, it hit my heart strings a little bit,” Goswick said of his visit to Socastee High to see his sister Morgan, who immediately broke down in tear and greeted her brother with a hug. “I’ve seen videos of people surprising family members, and I was like, I really want to do that.”
And he was successful. “I showed up yesterday, and they had no idea,” he said.
Each visit was captured on video as a memory the family can keep.
Goswick, the oldest of seven children and who graduated Socastee High in 2016, is home for three weeks before he will return to Texas to prepare for his next deployment in 2020. He is the son of Jon and Jennifer Goswick.
