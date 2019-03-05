Horry School’s lawyer, builder were emailing months before proposal, SLED investigating

Horry County Schools’ deal with a contractor to build five new schools prompted a state law enforcement investigation, the district revealed Tuesday in a statement.

The statement also reveals that communication between the CEO of First Floor Energy, the contractor selected to design the schools, and a former school board attorney regarding the firm’s proposal began four months before its official presentation to the board.

HCS Superintendent Rick Maxey was first contacted by a SLED agent in December 2015 about the selection of First Floor, according to the statement, after the Attorney General’s Office received a complaint.

The district is planning to release emails between former school board attorney Keith Powell and First Floor CEO Robbie Ferris on or before Feb. 25, 2015, that were later forwarded to SLED, in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from PAPR, an open records advocacy group.

The Sun News previously has filed dozens of FOIA requests related to the district’s deal with First Floor, including communications between Ferris and Powell, but the district denied that request, stating they were protected by attorney-client privilege.

The district was sent an email by an attorney in April 2017 with a link to these emails and her opinion that these exchanges were not protected by attorney-client privilege, the statement reads.

The statement, signed by Maxey, board president Ken Richardson and facilities committee chair Neil James, notes that the communication between Powell and Ferris was unknown to district staff or board members prior to April 2017, when a review of their emails found those communications.

The new schools include Ten Oaks, Myrtle Beach and Socastee middle schools, St. James Intermediate School and Socastee Elementary School.

The statement does not say whether the SLED investigation has concluded.

The Sun News has reached out to SLED for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated throughout the day.