‘We’re going to do this or we’re not’: North Myrtle Beach gets serious on plastic bags

North Myrtle Beach lawmakers announced on Monday plans to move forward with legislation that would eliminate single-use plastic bags in businesses throughout the city and encourage the use of reusable shopping bags.
“Either we’re going to do this or we’re not going to do this,” Mayor Marilyn Hatley said following years of discussion on this issue.
The proposed measure would call for certain stores, such as groceries and food markets, convenience stores, and restaurants to forgo single-use carryout plastic bags and utilize more environmentally friendly bags. There would be exemptions for plastic bags used for meat and produce, dry cleaners and newspapers. Bags for prescription drugs, garbage bags, and yard and pet waste would also be exempt.
Officials believe the ban would be effective in reducing the “detrimental” impact plastics have on waterways, marine life and the environment.
The proposed ordinance would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021. Officials said it would give retailers enough time to expend their current stock of plastic bags and transition to alternative products like reusable and recyclable bags, or compost options.
While the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce agrees with the proposed ban, Pete Brooks, the chamber’s director of public relations and governmental affairs, warned that some of the larger businesses in the community have concerns with the ordinance and how it will be enforced once it’s in place. Hatley assured the council plans on working with businesses as the proposed law is phased in.
“We’re trying to work with the business community as well as the citizens,” Hatley said.
The council’s decision is part of a long-term strategy to reduce single-use plastics and keep non-biodegradable items from polluting the environment. Along with preserving the environment, they want to provide visitors with a high-quality, clean, safe and environmentally responsible experience as tourism continues to boom in the area.
Plans include providing a more focused effort on litter control and cleanup, and proper disposal of the plastics through a campaign of education and community cleanup drives; aggressive lobbying for local control of this and similar issues, and aggressive opposition of any state legislation initiatives that would hinder local control; expanding community education initiatives highlighting the threat plastic poses to the environment; and working with the local business community to help phase out the use of plastics in their packaging and processing activities.
Hatley said she hopes Horry County and surrounding communities follow their lead and enact similar legislation.
Surfside Beach banned plastic bags last year. Other S.C. areas, including Hilton Head Island, Beaufort County, the Isle of Palms, Folly Beach and Bluffton, have banned plastic bags from their stores and restaurants. Along the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, several restaurants switch from plastic straws to paper ones.
“I am very happy about this,” resident Gerry Ferguson said. “We definitely want to educate the tourists before they come.”
The council will vote on the first reading of the proposed ordinance at their Mar. 18 meeting.
