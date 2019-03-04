Local

These changes are coming to Food Lion stores, and you’ll be happy about them

By Tyler Fleming

March 04, 2019 03:06 PM

Prepare for revamped Food Lions in Myrtle Beach and the rest of the Grand Strand.

The grocery chain announced on Monday it will be renovating 92 stores across South Carolina. The changes will cost the company an expected $158 million in capital improvements. Across the state, the company hopes to hire 2,000 new workers to “enhance customer experience.”

“Once complete, these locations will offer fresh, new experiences designed to be easier to navigate and shop so customers can get in, out and on their way quickly,” the news release said.

Some changes all stores can expect is an increased local beer and wine selection, more local produce and in-store fried chicken. The Georgetown Food Lion will get a walk-in produce cooler, which the company said will keep food fresh longer.

The stores will remain open while the remodeling work is being completed.

Food Lion is based out of Salisbury, North Carolina, and has over 1,000 locations along the southeastern United States.

