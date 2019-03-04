Don’t put your sweaters away yet. What the coming cold means for the Grand Strand

Get ready for a chilly couple of nights this week, Horry County.
After several days in the 50s and 60s, Tuesday and Wednesday nights are expected to get cold, with temperatures predicted to drop into the 20s, according to the Wilmington National Weather Service.
Wednesday and Thursday morning temperatures will be about 29 in the Myrtle Beach area, 27 inland and 31 in Georgetown, the NWS reports.
Into the afternoon Wednesday, expect it to be relatively humid. There’s a high of 46 Wednesday and 54 for Thursday, according to the NWS.
The week will likely be sunny, except a 30 percent chance of rain Tuesday, the NWS reports. Some clouds are are in the forecast Friday with a high of 61 going into the weekend.
Saturday is expected to be partly sunny, while showers may move in Sunday. Weekend temperatures will be in the high 60s, with low temperatures in the 50s.
