Cheers! Public drinking now allowed in North Myrtle Beach ‘festival zones’

Visitors spending time at Barefoot Landing can now walk around the shopping complex with an alcoholic beverage.
North Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously passed the second reading of an ordinance that will amend several sections of the city’s alcoholic beverages law after representatives from Burroughs & Chapin Co., which owns Barefoot Landing, requested the city allow beer and wine to be publicly consumed on parts of their land.
The ordinance will establish a festival zone, which will allow shopping and entertainment destinations of 10 or more acres to apply for a special designation to permit public alcohol use. The ordinance permits that only open containers of beer and wine can be possessed in the established festival zone area, while prohibiting other alcoholic beverages within the zone, in accordance with state law.
Beer and wine can be sold by only businesses with a liquor license within the zone, the ordinance stipulates.
The application process will require property owners to submit a map depicting the exact boundaries of the desired festival zone, including accurate depictions of parking lot locations, traffic circulation aisles, pedestrian facilities and all buildings. Property owners also will need to provide a detailed narrative of how the property owner plans to manage the possession and consumption of beer and wine within the regulated zone.
The property owner needs to submit a permit application to Director of Public Safety Jay Fernandez and City Manager Mike Mahaney for review and comment. Both will then issue a recommendation to the city council at least 30 days prior to their meeting to consider the permit request.
If city officials approve the permit request for a festival zone, Mahaney will be tasked with monitoring compliance of the approved plan. If the permit holder violates the terms or parameters of an approved festival zone, Mahaney has the authority to suspend or revoke a festival zone permit, the ordinance states.
