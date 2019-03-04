Local

Ever wanted to show off your singing to a big crowd? MB Pelicans may give you a swing

By Hannah Strong

March 04, 2019 11:28 AM

Here's how you can submit a video as part of the audition for a chance to sing the national anthem before a Pelicans baseball game this 2019 season. Individuals and groups of all ages can audition.
Looking for a chance to sing before the first pitch at a Pelicans baseball game?

Now is your shot to audition to sing the national anthem for the 2019 season. Vocalists, musicians and groups can submit a video through midnight March 15 in hopes to perform on the Ticketreturn.com field, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

Folks of all ages are welcome to submit a video without a music track that’s 90 seconds or less. A submission does not guarantee a spot to perform this season, according to the release.

The Pelicans season kicks off April 4 against the Lynchburg Hillcats. Single game tickets are available March 14 at the first Thirsty Thursday of the season, which is part of the season’s kick-off party. Admission is free.

Season tickets are now available.

For more information about auditions, contact the Pelicans front office at 843-918-6000 or visit https://app.wyng.com/19AnthemSubmit.

