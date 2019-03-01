Local

Police ask for help identifying nonverbal man found in Myrtle Beach area

By Hannah Strong

March 01, 2019 10:36 AM

Courtesy of Horry County Police Department
Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was found in the Myrtle Beach area Friday morning.

Police say the man is nonverbal and between 25 and 30 years old.

About 7:15 a.m., officers found him near Maypop Circle and April Pine Drive, according to Mikayla Moskov with Horry County police.

“At this time, he does not appear to be connected to any existing missing persons cases in the jurisdiction in which he was found,” Moskov said in a release.

HCPD and Myrtle Beach police are working to identify the man and get him home as soon as possible, she said.

Anyone with information about this man’s identity is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

