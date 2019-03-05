This tiny chapel is always open for travelers — and weddings. Take a look inside

If you’re traveling toward Myrtle Beach on U.S. 501 and you’re passing the hospital, you’ve gone too far. And if you’re still near Lake Busbee, you’re not quite there yet.
It can be easy to miss, but hundreds of vehicles pass it every single day.
It’s the Travelers Chapel, tucked between trees just off the westbound side of 501.
“You can’t fill a lot inside but when you do fill it, it’s filled with love and wonderful place to join in marriage,” said Eric Hunt, who officiates dozens of wedding ceremonies in the chapel each year.
The spot isn’t just for weddings — it’s a quiet place for people to stop to gather their thoughts, pray and meditate, Hunt said. And some of the best things about the chapel: it’s always open and free to use.
Measuring 12 feet by 24 feet, the chapel has six pews — each pew barely holds two people. There’s a clean, light blue shade on the walls and slender stain glass windows. It takes less than 15 steps to get to the altar, an easy walk for a bride.
A Georgetown couple joined hands in marriage at the chapel Friday. Frederick Campbell and Wilhemina Scott met 16 years ago after Scott moved to Campbell’s street.
“He was in his garden everyday after work, and I started flirting with him,” she said.
It took about two weeks of flirting before they started dating, and the couple has been together ever since.
“I’m Mrs. Campbell,” the bride said after the short ceremony, with just her sister as a guest.
The couple and family members celebrated after at Golden Corral, Scott’s favorite restaurant.
The chapel was built in 1972 by Rev. Emory Young and his son Bruce Young, and is a nonprofit overseen by a board of community volunteers.
The property is funded by donations, which can be mailed to 167 Windmeadows Dr., Conway, S.C. 29526.
