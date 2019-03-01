A night of 1000 lanterns: Coming festival looks to light up Myrtle Beach pond

Get your Instagram accounts ready, the aesthetic Myrtle Beach 1000 Lights Water Lantern Festival is coming to town in April.
The ticketed event will be held April 13 starting at 5:30 p.m at 1011 Crabtree Lane near The Market Common shopping center. To kick things off, there will be food trucks, bingo and activities for kids leading up to the main event at 9:30 p.m.
Once the sun is down, lantern lights will be released into the pond next to Grand Park in Market Common. Each ticket holder will be given one lantern for release. The event’s page said the lanterns are environmentally friendly.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, outside food and drinks.
“We suggest you pack what you would typically bring to a picnic or firework show,” the event’s website says. Outside alcohol, however, is not welcome at the event.
The event does require a ticket. Kids under the age of 10 get in for free, 10 through 13 years old cost $13 and all other ages cost $29. The ticket also includes a kit to decorate your lantern and glow sticks.
Additional lanterns cost $10.
