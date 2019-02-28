She was dead in Mt. Pleasant while he traveled the Grand Strand in her car, cops say

Earlier this month Norman Browne met Ann Witherspoon in the Conway area. Days later she was found dead, and now Browne is being charged with her murder.
Browne was charged with murder by the Mount Pleasant police as Witherspoon’s body was found in a Charleston County home. The case has several ties to Horry County. Not only did Browne meet with Witherspoon in the Conway area, but he was stopped driving her stolen car around the time of the murder.
During the traffic stop, police did not know the vehicle was stolen or the victim’s condition. They released Browne with a ticket.
On Wednesday, officers arrested Browne on the murder charge and reports stated the arrest happened in the Myrtle Beach area. Though, Myrtle Beach police, Horry County police and Conway police had no records of assisting in his apprehension.
Browne, 44, is currently in Charleston County jail being held without bond on the murder charge. He also was previously charged with grand larceny in connection to the case.
One of Witherspoon’s friends reported the 60-year-old woman missing on Feb. 9 to Mount Pleasant police. Witherspoon missed work duties and was not responding to messages. A friend told police Witherspoon went to the Conway area on Feb. 6 to meet with Browne, according to an arrest report. Browne had a Matco tool business and Witherspoon reportedly invested $15,000 to $25,000 in the company. She had not been able to get a written contract in the investment and was going to meet him.
The report also says the friend told police Browne tried to date and even kissed Witherspoon, but she was not interested.
Browne told an officer he met Witherspoon in the Myrtle Beach on Feb. 6 at a storage center where he stored his Matco tool truck. There, he said, she suddenly fell and hit her head.
Browne said she was bleeding heavily and he drove Witherspoon back to the Mount Pleasant area in her Cadillac, according to an arrest report.
After taking Witherspoon home, Browne told police he drove her car back to the Myrtle Beach area and was pulled over on S.C. Highway 544. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said Browne was cited for speeding and released. At that time, there was no indication the vehicle was stolen.
The next day, Browne said, he tried to return the car to Witherspoon in Wilmington and saw her arguing with another man. He left the car and took a taxi back to the Myrtle Beach area, according to the report.
On Feb. 9, emergency responders forced their way into Witherspoon’s home where they found her dead. A revolver was near her hand as she was found under blankets on the bed.
According to court records, a coroner said that she believed Witherspoon was dead for more than 48 hours.
