Penguin Alert: Myrtle Beach report shows progress on Ripley’s Aquarium expansion

Penguins could be marching straight into the Grand Strand’s heart in the near future, according to a building permit from the City of Myrtle Beach.
City records show there is a permit for a “Ripley’s Aquarium’s Penguin Exhibit.” The foundation is currently being laid for the expansion of the Broadway at the Beach attraction.
Penguins are an objectively cute, flightless bird found in the southern hemisphere. In 2010, a temporary penguin exhibit opened in Charleston.
Aquarium Marketing Director Dawn Temples said Ripley’s is excited to be under construction, but does not have an official comment yet. She hopes to make more details public in the near future.
Folks may have noticed some construction going on at Ripley’s Aquarium. The large waterfall that once ran along one side of the Aquarium is no longer there, as crews have been working for a few months to expand the property.
According to the Myrtle Beach records, the waterfall is being demolished to allow for a 5,586-square-feet expansion of the aquarium.
