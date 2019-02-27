Local

She was serving time for killing her husband. Here is why she will soon leave prison

By Alex Lang

February 27, 2019 01:42 PM

A Conway woman who shot and killed her husband in a high-profile case will soon leave prison after an appeals court ordered her release.

On Wednesday, a S.C. appeal court reversed Heather Sims’ conviction and sentence. In 2015, a jury convicted Sims of voluntary manslaughter for the shooting death of her husband David Sims in the couple’s Conway home in 2013. A judge sentenced her to 10 years in prison.

As part of its order, the appeal court ruled Heather Sims was not eligible to be retired because double jeopardy already applied in her case.

One of Sims’ defense attorneys Alex Hyman said they are trying to determine when Sims will be released.

“We’re certainly happy at this point,” he said.

Police initially charged Heather Sims with murder in the case that drew local attention. The state argued Heather shot her husband once in the chest during a fight. Sims contended the shooting was in self-defense.

Police initially charged Sims with murder and during jury instruction the judge told the jurors they could find her guilty of other charges including voluntary manslaughter. The defense objected to jurors being allowed to consider crimes other than murder, according to court records.

The jury also acquitted Sims of murder and involuntary manslaughter on its verdict form.

The appeal court ruled the trial judge erred in instructing the jury an allowing them to consider the voluntary manslaughter charge. The court ruled the evidence did not support a voluntary manslaughter charge.

