What’s going on with the covered water tower in North Myrtle Beach?

The curtain covering a North Myrtle Beach water tower is not an elaborate magic trick. It’s a sign of maintenance being done on the tower off 31st Avenue North in Cherry Grove.
The water tower currently has a big sheet hanging over it, but the outline of the tower can still be seen when the sun hits the structure from the side. The tower reaches 125 feet into the air and helps maintain pressure throughout the North Myrtle Beach City water system.
According to North Myrtle Beach Spokesperson Pat Dowling, the maintenance is to protect the outside and inside of the tower from the salty sea air of the coastal town. In total, the project is expected to cost the city $1.3 million.
In addition, the goal is to make sure no potential problems with the tower affect the surrounding homes. The work includes painting and sealing off the tower, but first they needed to remove what was already there.
“Taking it all the way down to the metal,” Dowling said.
The work is ongoing and was originally expected to be done by April 12. But a four-week extension was granted to the contracting company due to cellphone companies having equipment attached to the tower, Dowling said.
Once completed, the painters will put a brand new North Myrtle Beach seal on the side of the water tower, Dowling said.
“Not the shaggers one, the official North Myrtle Beach seal,” he said.
