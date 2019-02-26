Some Ocean Boulevard stores sold products containing THC, Myrtle Beach police say

Some stores on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach could be in trouble after Myrtle Beach police discovered edibles and other tobacco items tested positive for THC.
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock notified Myrtle Beach officials Tuesday morning that some stores are under investigation after discovering tobacco products containing THC were illegally sold to customers. She said employees sold the items informing customers they would get high, adding that similar products that were tested came back with inconsistent results.
“I’m coming to you as your Chief of Police and I’m sworn to protect my community,” Prock told the Myrtle Beach City Council. “We want our community to be safe.”
Police started testing CBD oils for THC last year to monitor the products being sold in local stores. With limited regulations on smoke and vape shops and police looking to crack down on marijuana, officials were curious what ingredients were found in tobacco-related products sold locally.
City officials said the S.C. Law Enforcement Division tested 11 samples and eight tested positive for THC.
South Carolina law allows CBD oil to be sold as long as it has no more than .09 percent THC. Prock said the marketing technique used to sell vaping and tobacco products supports the city’s efforts to regulate smoke and vape shops and keep the public aware.
