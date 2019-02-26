Grand Strand weather: Here’s when you’ll need your umbrella this week

It looks like this week will be full of showers in the Myrtle Beach area, according to predictions from the National Weather Service.
Grab your raincoat — showers are expected to roll in Tuesday night, and are likely through the week and into the weekend, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, the NWS reports.
There’s a 60 percent chance of rain Wednesday, mainly after 1 p.m., according to the weather service. The day will be cloudy with a high of 62 degrees and a low of 53.
Wind gusts are predicted to reach up to 16 miles per hour Wednesday.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain in the afternoon, the NWS reports. Expect a high of 65 and a low at 55.
By Friday and into the weekend, there is a lesser chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s and 50s, and lows in the 40s, according to the NWS.
You may want to find some indoor fun things to do as the weekend is expected to be mostly cloudy.
Here are some things to do on a rainy day in the Myrtle Beach area.
