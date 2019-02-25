Motorcyclist killed in Horry County crash

A person operating a motorcycle was killed Sunday night at an Horry County area intersection.
The fatal crash happened about 6:30 p.m. at Bombing Range Road and Hwy. 90, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
A 2005 Chrysler was traveling north on Bombing Range Road when the vehicle collided with a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was headed east on Hwy. 90, Collins said.
The motorcyclist died in the wreck, and their name will be released by Horry County Coroner’s Office at a later time.
The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP and the department’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation team.
Comments