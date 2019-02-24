Large fire engulfs Myrtle Beach restaurant

Myrtle Beach fire crews are working to extinguish a blaze at the La Casona Mexican restaurant on Kings Highway.
The fire was reported around 8 p.m. at the building near 20th Avenue North.
Myrtle Beach Fire and Rescue and Myrtle Beach police are on scene fighting the blaze. There are no reported injuries.
A few firetrucks are using ladders to spray water from above while crews work on the outside of the building. There are roughly a dozen fire trucks on scene.
Police have blocked North Kings Highway from 16th Avenue North to 21st Avenue North while rescuers are in the area.
