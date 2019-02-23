Horry County police seek help in locating missing teenager who may be at risk

Horry County police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old.
Mackenzie Javens left her home on Tap Root Court in Murrells Inlet on Friday night and was last seen by neighbors at 6:30 p.m. at the McDonald’s on S.C. 707, according to a news release from the department.
Javens was last seen wearing a black hoodie, brown capri leggings and brown Ugg boots, the report states. She is 5-foot-2 and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the report.
The girl may be at risk as she requires medication that she did not take with her when she left, the release states.
Police ask that anyone with information on Javens’ whereabouts contact them at 843-248-1520.
