Local

Crews respond to reports of a fire at Broadway at the Beach restaurant

By Hannah Strong and

Alex Lang

February 22, 2019 01:58 PM

Crews on scene of fire at Broadway at the Beach

Crews work the scene of a reported fire at Key West Grill at Broadway at the Beach.
By
Up Next
Crews work the scene of a reported fire at Key West Grill at Broadway at the Beach.
By

Myrtle Beach fire crews responded to a blaze at a Broadway at the Beach restaurant Friday afternoon.

The fire was at the Key West Grill at 1214 Celebrity Circle following reports of a “small commercial fire” and involved a neon sign, Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Department said.

The fire was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries, Evans said.

Firefighters on scene said there was a fire inside the restaurant that they had to put water on to extinguish. There was no visible smoke or fire coming from the building soon after the blaze was reported.

Several fire trucks lined the roads outside Broadway at the Beach as they responded to the scene. Pedestrians were blocked from walking near the area as firefighters checked the restaurant.



Hannah Strong

The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

  Comments  

things to do