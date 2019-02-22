Crews respond to reports of a fire at Broadway at the Beach restaurant

Myrtle Beach fire crews responded to a blaze at a Broadway at the Beach restaurant Friday afternoon.
The fire was at the Key West Grill at 1214 Celebrity Circle following reports of a “small commercial fire” and involved a neon sign, Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Department said.
The fire was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries, Evans said.
Firefighters on scene said there was a fire inside the restaurant that they had to put water on to extinguish. There was no visible smoke or fire coming from the building soon after the blaze was reported.
Several fire trucks lined the roads outside Broadway at the Beach as they responded to the scene. Pedestrians were blocked from walking near the area as firefighters checked the restaurant.
