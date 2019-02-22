Local

Did you know about this Myrtle Beach secret? Tunnel stretches beneath Ocean Boulevard

By Hannah Strong

February 22, 2019 01:17 PM

A tunnel runs under Ocean Boulevard at Myrtle Beach

By
By

Did you know you can walk under Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach?

It’s true — there’s an underground tunnel you can enter by brick stairs on either side of Ocean Boulevard and 13th Avenue South, painted with octopus, whales and sharks.

Built in the mid 1980s, the tunnel is maintained by the Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort and was created for people to use instead of crossing the street, said amenities director Jody Ammons.

“It’s a nice little surprise,” Ammons said of guests’ reactions to the tunnel. “A lot of people appreciate it if the traffic is really bad.”

0221tunnel-6.jpg
Murals adorn the ceiling and walls of the Sea Mist tunnel, which runs underneath Ocean Boulevard at the corner of 13th Ave. S. and Ocean Boulevard.
Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Wondering if a tunnel that close to the ocean floods? Ammons says flooding isn’t a problem.

The resort, he said, typically has the tunnel’s walls painted once each season.

Ammons said the resort has constant trouble with graffiti in the tunnel, and the sea life painted on the ceiling used to flow down to the walls. But graffiti eventually covered the walls, which are now painted white. He said he is working to get local high school students to fill the walls with paintings.

People can enter the tunnel at the corner of 13th Avenue South or on the ocean side across the street.

Hannah Strong

