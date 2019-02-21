Local

See the beard in real life: Duck Dynasty stars coming to SC for event that helps homeless

By Hannah Strong

February 21, 2019 11:47 AM

Ever seen a Duck Commander’s beard in person?

Well, now is your chance.

See Willie and Korie Robertson, stars on the A&E Network television show Duck Dynasty, during An Evening of Hope at the Florence Civic Center from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 4.

The famous TV couple plans to share about their living-room duck-call-making operation that expanded into a multimillion-dollar business, as well as family and faith, according to a release.

The event, hosted by House of Hope of the Pee Dee, is $20 per person and 100 percent of ticket sales go to support local homeless people, the release states. Tickets are available online through Ticketmaster or at the Florence Center box office.

Here is where you can purchase tickets for the event.

House of Hope is a Christ-centered ministry that oversees the Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter. The organization offers emergency food, lodging and long-term help and recovery from substance abuse.

