Injuries reported after vehicle crashes into pond in Pawleys Island

By Hannah Strong

February 20, 2019 12:55 PM

A crash landed one vehicle almost completely underwater in a Pawleys Island-area pond Wednesday, according to Midway Fire Rescue.

One person was extricated from a vehicle on land after multiple vehicles crashed, causing one vehicle to go into a pond near Kings River Road and Tradition Club Drive, Midway Fire Rescue reports.

Injuries were reported, but it’s unclear if victims were transported to the hospital.

