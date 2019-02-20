Injuries reported after vehicle crashes into pond in Pawleys Island

A crash landed one vehicle almost completely underwater in a Pawleys Island-area pond Wednesday, according to Midway Fire Rescue.
One person was extricated from a vehicle on land after multiple vehicles crashed, causing one vehicle to go into a pond near Kings River Road and Tradition Club Drive, Midway Fire Rescue reports.
Injuries were reported, but it’s unclear if victims were transported to the hospital.
