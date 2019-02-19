Local

A Gullah festival is in the works in downtown Conway. Here’s what we know

By Tyler Fleming

February 19, 2019 12:48 PM

Conway is looking to celebrate its Gullah heritage and population with a springtime festival.

On Monday, the City Council approved a special event permit from the Conway Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism to close Main Street in Conway on Saturday, March 2 for a Gullah Heritage Festival. The U.S. 501 Business Bridge will still be closed, so Department Director Addison Jarrell said it shouldn’t disrupt traffic too much.

The Gullah culture originated from enslaved black people from West Africa. It continues on to this day with its own unique food, customs and dialect. The Gullah population stretches along most of the southeastern seaboard, including in Horry County.

The festival will take place from just before Scarborough Avenue to 3rd Avenue in downtown Conway, lasting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Before voting to approve the festival, City Council Member Shane Hubbard had one caveat.

“I’m only going to vote yes if someone promises to bring oxtails,” he joked before voting in favor of the festival.

