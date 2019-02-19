Local

Noodles and happy pancakes: Vietnamese eatery bringing new flavor to Myrtle Beach

Phở Claire, a new Vietnamese restaurant, sits off of 28th Ave. N. in Myrtle Beach.
Pho, noodle soup, and happy pancakes.

Those are all on the menu at Pho Claire — a new Vietnamese restaurant in Myrtle Beach opening Thursday.

The authentic Vietnamese noodle house, at 1201 38th Avenue N. in the Food Lion plaza, prepares food with fresh ingredients daily and will offer online ordering and catering, according to its website.

Pho Claire General Manager Anthony Nguyen said he hopes the restaurant will be a new experience of Vietnamese cuisine in Myrtle Beach.

“It’s really rare down here to have good pho,” he said. “We are offering savory, rich foods. We just want to bring something new to our Myrtle Beach society.”

The menu features pho, sandwiches, summer rolls, appetizers, noodle soup, rice dishes and bubble tea.

A grand opening is noon Thursday, and regular business hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday. The business is hiring for positions including busing tables, hostesses and food runners, according to Pho Claire’s Instagram.

