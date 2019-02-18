Dozens of Myrtle Beach, Horry firefighters respond to blaze near Fantasy Harbour

Roughly one dozen fire trucks from Horry County and Myrtle Beach responded to a reported fire at a large building near the old Freestyle Music Park on Sunday night.
Around 11 p.m. crews were called to the reported blaze. When crews arrived, they found a working fire, according to police radio traffic.
Crews from Horry County Fire and Rescue and Myrtle Beach Fire and Rescue continued to work at the scene more than an hour after the blaze was reported. One ladder truck was extended over top of the building, though there were no flames visible from the outside.
The scene is lcoated near Fantasy Harbour.
