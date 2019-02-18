Local

Dozens of Myrtle Beach, Horry firefighters respond to blaze near Fantasy Harbour

By Alex Lang

February 18, 2019 12:04 AM

Myrtle Beach and Horry firefighters responded to a reported blaze on Sunday night.
Roughly one dozen fire trucks from Horry County and Myrtle Beach responded to a reported fire at a large building near the old Freestyle Music Park on Sunday night.

Around 11 p.m. crews were called to the reported blaze. When crews arrived, they found a working fire, according to police radio traffic.

Crews from Horry County Fire and Rescue and Myrtle Beach Fire and Rescue continued to work at the scene more than an hour after the blaze was reported. One ladder truck was extended over top of the building, though there were no flames visible from the outside.

The scene is lcoated near Fantasy Harbour.

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

