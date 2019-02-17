Police seeking public’s help in locating pair of runaway teenagers

Horry County police are seeking the public’s help in locating two runaway teenagers who were last seen early Sunday morning, according to a department Facebook post.
Darren Robinson, 17, and Clifton Garrison, 16, were last seen at approximately 12:30 a.m. at Seacoast Youth Academy in Myrtle Beach, the post states.
Robinson, 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, was wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie, while Garrison, 5-9 and 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair, was wearing blue jeans and a dark hoodie, according to the post.
Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 843-915-8477.
