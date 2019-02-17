Local

Police seeking public’s help in locating pair of runaway teenagers

By David Wetzel

February 17, 2019 11:42 AM

Horry County police
Horry County police

Horry County police are seeking the public’s help in locating two runaway teenagers who were last seen early Sunday morning, according to a department Facebook post.

Darren Robinson, 17, and Clifton Garrison, 16, were last seen at approximately 12:30 a.m. at Seacoast Youth Academy in Myrtle Beach, the post states.

Robinson, 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, was wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie, while Garrison, 5-9 and 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair, was wearing blue jeans and a dark hoodie, according to the post.

Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 843-915-8477.

David Wetzel

David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.

  Comments  

things to do