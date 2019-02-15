Raise your vape pens high, Conway. A new vape Ecigarette shop opened its doors

One South Carolina-based chain expanded to nearly 20 locations this week by opening a brick-and-mortar store in Conway.
ECigs Charleston opened its second Horry County location on Friday at 2246 Highway 501, Conway.
Since ECigs Charleston opened in 2010, it has expanded across the state with 18 other locations, including in coastal cities like Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Georgetown, James Island, Mount Pleasant and its namesake Charleston.
The store sells ecigarettes and vape pens, as well as a variety of accessories for those products. Its website says it brings top-of-the-line items to its customers. According to photos on ECigs Charleston’s Facebook page, the inside of the shop is brightly lit with an open-concept.
The shop also has an online website to ship products across the nation. Its Facebook page has over 2,000 likes and an average review of 4.6 out of 5 stars.
