He boarded bus for North Myrtle High, but never showed, cops say. Now a search is on

By Hannah Strong

February 15, 2019 08:02 AM

Courtesy of Horry County Police Department

Horry County Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who boarded the school bus for North Myrtle Beach High School, but never went to into the school Thursday, according to a release from the department.

Alexander Jordan Bell, 16, allegedly boarded the school bus on Temple Drive in Longs Thursday morning and left his cell phone at home.

Bell is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, authorities said. He was last seen wearing a gray and red Jordan brand hoodie jacket.

Anyone with information about Bell’s whereabouts is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477.

