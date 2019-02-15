He boarded bus for North Myrtle High, but never showed, cops say. Now a search is on

Horry County Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who boarded the school bus for North Myrtle Beach High School, but never went to into the school Thursday, according to a release from the department.
Alexander Jordan Bell, 16, allegedly boarded the school bus on Temple Drive in Longs Thursday morning and left his cell phone at home.
Bell is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, authorities said. He was last seen wearing a gray and red Jordan brand hoodie jacket.
Anyone with information about Bell’s whereabouts is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
Comments