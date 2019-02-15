Local

Sorry, Myrtle Beach — here’s why you may want to plan some indoor fun this weekend

By Hannah Strong

February 15, 2019 08:19 AM

Chances are Myrtle Beach will not see sunshine this weekend, and maybe not until next week.

Showers will move in Friday night as the long weekend begins, and are here to stay into the week, the National Weather Service reports.

There’s a 60 percent chance of rain Friday evening and into Saturday, with a slight chance of showers Saturday night and Sunday, the NWS reports. Rainfall is expected to pick back up Sunday night and continue through at least Thursday.

Though it’ll be a rainy weekend, temperatures aren’t predicted to drop too low. Friday night low temperatures are expected to hit the mid 50s, according to the weather service. Anticipate a high of 65 Saturday, dropping to the mid 40s Saturday evening with a high at 58 through the day Sunday.

Presidents Day will be rainy, too. The NWS reports a high of 65 Monday and a 50 to 60 percent chance of rain.

And don’t forget, Horry County Schools are in session Monday — it’s a Hurricane Florence make-up day.

Wind gusts as high as 20 mph are expected Friday and into the weekend, the NWS reports.

