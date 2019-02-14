Looking for a furever friend this Valentine’s day? Animal center offers adoption specials

Local

Need a pup to cheer you up this Valentine’s Day season? Perhaps a kitty for your child? Maybe a horse to graze your land?

The Horry County Animal Care Center has animals for $14 through Saturday during its Valentine Adoption Special. The department has 51 animals up for adoption, all are dogs and cats, but there is one horse.

“We have an abundance of puppies and kittens,” said Brittney Sherman, operations manager for the animal center. “I’m hoping that all of them find homes, but I will be happy if we decrease this number by half if not more.”

All animals are spayed or neutered, have had vaccines and flee and heartworm treatments, Sherman said.

Adoptions come with 30 days of free pet insurance and care packets with free vet visits, grooming, training and reduced medicine coupons.

Those looking to adopt can visit the shelter at 1923 Industrial Park Rd. in Conway between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. No appointment is needed.

Sherman encourages folks who have other pets to bring them out for a meet and greet with the animals they wish to adopt. Sherman said people should also bring collar and leash, as well as carriers for cats.

