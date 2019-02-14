Local

Horry County firefighters blaze their own trail to put out burning equipment

By Hannah Strong

February 14, 2019 12:04 PM

Horry County firefighters had to make their own trail after being called to a fire Wednesday in Galivants Ferry, according to the department.

It took nearly six hours to get the flames under control.

When first responding about 9:20 a.m. to a field off Dog Bluff Road, crews were nearly half a mile away from the blaze that was in the woods, said Tony Casey, Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman. Responders worked with a logging company and workers cut an access road to get to the fire.

Firefighters used a combination of foam and about 200 gallons of water to extinguish a piece of logging equipment.

No injuries were reported, Casey said.

Hannah Strong

