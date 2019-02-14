Horry County firefighters blaze their own trail to put out burning equipment

Horry County firefighters had to make their own trail after being called to a fire Wednesday in Galivants Ferry, according to the department.
It took nearly six hours to get the flames under control.
When first responding about 9:20 a.m. to a field off Dog Bluff Road, crews were nearly half a mile away from the blaze that was in the woods, said Tony Casey, Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman. Responders worked with a logging company and workers cut an access road to get to the fire.
Firefighters used a combination of foam and about 200 gallons of water to extinguish a piece of logging equipment.
No injuries were reported, Casey said.
