U.S. 501 Business Bridge had more rust than expected. Will it affect the reopening date?

By Tyler Fleming

February 12, 2019 05:23 PM

The U.S. 501 Business bridge over the Waccamaw River could be closed even longer.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation told our news partner WPDE that more rust was found on the bridge, so construction could take longer than expected. While a new opening date has not been decided, the bridge has to be open by Memorial Day Weekend, according to the TV station.

The bridge was scheduled to reopen in March. The SCDOT website still says the detour is expected to end in March, but says the construction completion date is June 30.

City of Conway Spokesperson Taylor Newell said she doesn’t have any information on the bridge closing and doesn’t expect an update until the next City Council meeting. Representatives from SCDOT are expected to present to City Council at Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting.

Built in 1938, fixing up the aging bridge in order to extend its longevity was the primary purpose of the SCDOT project. The bridge originally closed at the beginning of January, with traffic being directed toward U.S. 501 Bypass as a detour.

