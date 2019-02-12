Local

Myrtle Beach woman wanted in connection to South Carolina murder

By Alex Lang

February 12, 2019

A woman with ties to the Myrtle Beach area is wanted in connection to a murder of a 68-year-man in Orangeburg.

Police say Tyekiva Harvin is wanted on a murder charge. The Times and Democrat in Orangeburg reported Harvin is a Myrtle Beach resident.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Chief Mike Adams said they believe Harvin has ties to the Sumter-Florence-Myrtle Beach area. Officials believe she left the Orangeburg area.

“This individual we believe is a danger,” Adams said. “A danger to anyone she comes in contact with.”

Anyone who sees Harvin should immediately call their local police agency and not approach, Adams said.

Harvin is known to use the aliases “Paris Miller” and “Ty.” She is described as a black woman, standing 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 204 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

51892003_2296640173720938_5424004036502224896_n
An Orangeburg police wanted poster for Tyekiva Harvin


Officers say Harvin and another suspect beat 68-year-old Bobby Huggins and then shot him multiple times. Police found Huggins on Sunday, and he was initially alive, but died at the hospital.

Adams said Huggins allowed Harvin to occasionally stay at his residence.

“We will be relentless,” Adams said in their search for Harvin.

