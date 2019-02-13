Local

Haven’t made plans for your Valentine’s Day date yet? Don’t worry, we have you covered

By Hannah Strong

February 13, 2019 07:07 AM

Are you in charge of making Valentine’s Day plans this year? Has your duty slipped through the cracks, and you just haven’t made date plans yet?

If you are nodding, we are probably speaking to you.

No need to worry — we have you covered. The Myrtle Beach area is offering plenty of choices this Valentine’s Day, from casual to fine dining to vow renewal ceremonies.

Maybe you and your significant other aren’t into fancy dates. If that’s the case, head down to Señor Frog’s at Broadway at the Beach for casual night of free nachos. Yes, you read that right — couples get free nachos from noon to 10 p.m. Thursday.

A splash of love, huh? Ripley’s Aquarium is hosting its sixth annual Splash of Love event for couples at 7 p.m. The Classic Splash of Love is $99.99 per couple and includes a 4-course dinner, admission to the aquarium, a long stem rose and one drink ticket per person. The Tunnel of Love Upgrade is $120 per couple. Dine with the sharks and enjoy a 4-course dinner, admission to the aquarium, a rose, one drink ticket per person, a souvenir photo and a strolling musician. Reservations are required.

Say yes to a Valentine’s Day Brunch and Bubbles at Croissants Bistro and Bakery, which is happening at both locations through Sunday. Enjoy three courses and a sparkling toast. It’s $25 per person.

If you’re married and looking to relive that special day, Brookgreen Gardens’ vow renewal ceremony has you covered. Retie the knot at 3 p.m. at the Great Dane Gates in the gardens. A Southern Cake reception will follow. It’s $40 for members and $50 for non-members. Be sure not to sneak in unless you are actually married. Disclaimer: This is not a wedding ceremony and is for couples who are already married, according to Brookgreen’s website.

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Breaking-News and Crime Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on stories that aren’t crime related. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

