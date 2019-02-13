Haven’t made plans for your Valentine’s Day date yet? Don’t worry, we have you covered

Are you in charge of making Valentine’s Day plans this year? Has your duty slipped through the cracks, and you just haven’t made date plans yet?

If you are nodding, we are probably speaking to you.

No need to worry — we have you covered. The Myrtle Beach area is offering plenty of choices this Valentine’s Day, from casual to fine dining to vow renewal ceremonies.

Maybe you and your significant other aren’t into fancy dates. If that’s the case, head down to Señor Frog’s at Broadway at the Beach for casual night of free nachos. Yes, you read that right — couples get free nachos from noon to 10 p.m. Thursday.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News

A splash of love, huh? Ripley’s Aquarium is hosting its sixth annual Splash of Love event for couples at 7 p.m. The Classic Splash of Love is $99.99 per couple and includes a 4-course dinner, admission to the aquarium, a long stem rose and one drink ticket per person. The Tunnel of Love Upgrade is $120 per couple. Dine with the sharks and enjoy a 4-course dinner, admission to the aquarium, a rose, one drink ticket per person, a souvenir photo and a strolling musician. Reservations are required.

Say yes to a Valentine’s Day Brunch and Bubbles at Croissants Bistro and Bakery, which is happening at both locations through Sunday. Enjoy three courses and a sparkling toast. It’s $25 per person.

If you’re married and looking to relive that special day, Brookgreen Gardens’ vow renewal ceremony has you covered. Retie the knot at 3 p.m. at the Great Dane Gates in the gardens. A Southern Cake reception will follow. It’s $40 for members and $50 for non-members. Be sure not to sneak in unless you are actually married. Disclaimer: This is not a wedding ceremony and is for couples who are already married, according to Brookgreen’s website.