Local

She stepped away to smoke, and a 4-year-old nearly drowned in a MB resort pool, cops say

By Alex Lang

February 12, 2019 01:13 PM

Simple steps to be safe around pools and prevent accidents this summer

Be safe. Here are some of the simple steps that save lives around pools.
By
Up Next
Be safe. Here are some of the simple steps that save lives around pools.
By

A 4-year-old nearly drowned as the person responsible for her care left her by a pool to smoke a cigarette, cops say.

Shannon Grondrick now faces an unlawful neglect of a child charge. Myrtle Beach police arrested her Monday.

In late July, officers went to the Crown Reef Resort, 2913 S. Ocean Blvd., for a near-drowning of a 4-year-old, according to the arrest report.

Bystanders found the victim unresponsive and pulled the child out of the pool, according to the report. The victim, who reportedly was not a good swimmer, was not breathing and was taken to the hospital.

The investigation determined Grondrick placed the child at an “unreasonable risk of harm” by leaving her at the pool while she left to smoke, according to the report.

Unlawful neglect of a child is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

  Comments  

things to do