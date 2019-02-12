She stepped away to smoke, and a 4-year-old nearly drowned in a MB resort pool, cops say

A 4-year-old nearly drowned as the person responsible for her care left her by a pool to smoke a cigarette, cops say.
Shannon Grondrick now faces an unlawful neglect of a child charge. Myrtle Beach police arrested her Monday.
In late July, officers went to the Crown Reef Resort, 2913 S. Ocean Blvd., for a near-drowning of a 4-year-old, according to the arrest report.
Bystanders found the victim unresponsive and pulled the child out of the pool, according to the report. The victim, who reportedly was not a good swimmer, was not breathing and was taken to the hospital.
The investigation determined Grondrick placed the child at an “unreasonable risk of harm” by leaving her at the pool while she left to smoke, according to the report.
Unlawful neglect of a child is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
