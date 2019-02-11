Heavy police presence descended on Myrtle Beach neighborhood

Local

Multiple law enforcement vehicles have surrounded a house on Green Bay Trail right off 44th Avenue in Myrtle Beach on Monday night.
A heavy police presence has surrounded a white house off of Green Bay Trail in Myrtle Beach on Monday evening after reports of a gunshot.

Police radio traffic initially indicated someone might have been shot in the home with others inside around 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Thomas Vest said those initial reports were incorrect. Police spoke to people in the home and there were no injuries and no gunshots.

There have also been no arrests in connection to the incident.

Vest said the incident remains under investigation. Police and Myrtle Beach Fire crews continued to block off 44th Avenue North near Green Bay Trail.

