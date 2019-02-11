Parking at the beach in Surfside could soon cost you more money. Here’s why.

Surfside Beach officials are considering an ordinance that would increase the price of oceanfront parking.
With the town’s parking season starting March 1, the Surfside Town Council is proposing all ocean front beach access parking east of Ocean Boulevard be changed to $2 per hour. It currently costs $1.75.
“The rate hasn’t changed for a couple of years and does not change any of the other parking rates,” Town Administrator Dennis Pieper said. “This will make the preferred parking (closest to the beach) rate consistent for each of the respective lots.”
Pay station kiosks located in the Surfside Pier lot operate at $2 per hour, $10 per day or $40 per week.
Other meters on Melody Lane, 13th Avenue South, 16th Avenue North, 6th Avenue South, and the 4th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard lot have a rate of $1.75 per hour or $10 for a full day. A $1.75 rate also applies to 3rd, 4th and 5th avenues South, 3rd and 6th avenues North, and Yaupon Drive.
The Surfside Town Council will vote on the first reading of the proposed ordinance at their meeting Tuesday night.
