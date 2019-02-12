‘A friendly and familiar face to many’: Longtime Myrtle Beach TV anchor changes jobs

A familiar face on Myrtle Beach-area’s NBC station is no longer on air.
Michael Maely, a 10-year anchor at WMBF news, is the new business development director at LHWH Advertising and Public Relations, a local marketing agency.
“I’ll miss being the resource for people who need to know what’s going on,” Maely told The Sun News. “I do enjoy storytelling, and a lot of marketing recognizes what an authentic and compelling story is. It’s an exciting refreshing change from the work that I did.”
Maely, 45, was on the WMBF team that launched the station in 2008 as the evening anchor. Originally from Michigan, he worked as a producer, reporter and news anchor at television stations in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and South Carolina for 23 years.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
WMBF was purchased by Gray Television in 2018. After the acquisition, “we were told we were going to have to go,” Maely said.
“I was really a casualty of corporate acquisition,” he said. “It pushed me out of the nest a little bit after being a broadcaster for more than 20 years.”
Maely will now be working 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., instead of early morning or late-night hours, and in his new role, he will reach out to prospective clients to let them know the capabilities and reach of the agency.
Andy Lesnik, president of LHWH, said in a release Maely’s decade of local work in broadcast makes him a friendly and familiar face to many people.
“His passion for community connection and personal relationships along with his storytelling gifts will add an extra dimension of marketing value for our clients,” Lesnik said. “We’re delighted to have Michael join the award-winning team at LHWH Advertising and Public Relations.”
LHWH has worked as a marketing and advertising agency in the Carolinas for more than 30 years. Its current clients include Broadway at the Beach, Barefoot Landing, McLeod Health, Family Kingdom and Burroughs & Chapin.
Comments