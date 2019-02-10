Local

A new Starbucks is coming to North Myrtle Beach. Here’s what we know so far

By David Wetzel

February 10, 2019 02:30 PM

Crews work to renovate the former site of Moe’s Southwest Grill into a Starbucks.
Crews work to renovate the former site of Moe’s Southwest Grill into a Starbucks. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com
Crews work to renovate the former site of Moe’s Southwest Grill into a Starbucks. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

A new Starbucks is coming to North Myrtle Beach.

A “Coming soon” sign featuring the coffeehouse’s logo is hanging from the building that used to house Moe’s Southwest Grill near Alligator Adventure and Barefoot Landing. The restaurant known for its coffee and espresso drinks will be located at 4517 U.S. 17 North.

The Moe’s that previously inhabited that location closed in 2018.

This will be the second Starbucks in North Myrtle Beach; the other is located at 549 U.S. 17 North.

It is also the second new Starbucks announced for the area in recent months. A second Conway location was announced to be coming in late 2018 by ConwaySCNOW, a local economic development (LED) initiative by the Conway Chamber of Commerce and City of Conway. That location is slated to be at the intersection of 16th Avenue and U.S. 501.

Opening dates for each location have yet to be announced.



David Wetzel

David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.

  Comments  

things to do