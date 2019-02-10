A new Starbucks is coming to North Myrtle Beach. Here’s what we know so far

A new Starbucks is coming to North Myrtle Beach.
A “Coming soon” sign featuring the coffeehouse’s logo is hanging from the building that used to house Moe’s Southwest Grill near Alligator Adventure and Barefoot Landing. The restaurant known for its coffee and espresso drinks will be located at 4517 U.S. 17 North.
The Moe’s that previously inhabited that location closed in 2018.
This will be the second Starbucks in North Myrtle Beach; the other is located at 549 U.S. 17 North.
It is also the second new Starbucks announced for the area in recent months. A second Conway location was announced to be coming in late 2018 by ConwaySCNOW, a local economic development (LED) initiative by the Conway Chamber of Commerce and City of Conway. That location is slated to be at the intersection of 16th Avenue and U.S. 501.
Opening dates for each location have yet to be announced.
Comments