Suspicious package leads to evacuation of Horry County judicial and government center

By Alex Lang

February 08, 2019 01:40 PM

Horry County Courthouse and Government and Justice Center. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com

The Horry County Government and Justice building is under evacuation after a suspicious package was found at the facility.

According to the Conway Fire department the package arrived at the Horry County Solicitor’s Office and they alerted the Horry County Sheriff’s Office. The building was evacuated shortly after 1 p.m.

The Conway Fire Department Hazardous Materials Unit responded to the scene.

Officials ask people to avoid the area around the courthouse on 2nd Avenue in Conway.

