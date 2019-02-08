What can veterans expect to see at the new VA medical center in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach is getting a new Veterans Affairs medical center, one the builders hope will be a symbol of the quality care veterans deserve.
The new facility, to be located on Airpark Drive in Myrtle Beach, will be a community-based outpatient facility. It will be two stories and over 100,000 square feet. In addition to being a medical facility to help veterans, there also will be amenities to help veterans feel comfortable while visiting.
The developers, GuvCar JV, presented to the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board on Thursday. The board members seemed enthusiastic about the site and were impressed by the level of detail in the presentation. While the plan will go in front of the board again, construction should start this year.
Rustom Khouri spoke to the board on behalf of the developers. He said the hope is to break ground in June and to complete construction by November 2020. After that, the VA will begin moving in supplies.
GuvCar JV has built similar properties across the country. In a Fayetteville, North Carolina, location, the company installed a “wall of heroes” to allow veterans to reflect on their time served and loved ones who passed on. The plan is to put one in the Myrtle Beach location.
While Khouri said his job is to build the center, he hopes the structure will go on to provide quality care to people who were willing to sacrifice everything for the U.S.
“Something that can pay homage to those who have gone before and sacrificed their lives for our country,” Khouri said. “The veterans have loved it.”
In October, The Sun News reported the VA will provide a variety of care, including primary care, mental health, physical therapy, prosthetics, blood collection, CT, ultrasounds and more.
The property itself is owned by Horry County and the building will be operated by the federal Office of Veterans Affairs. Given it’s a federal government project, there were specific requirements for the building the developers had to meet. One being ample parking: the site will have 593 parking spots.
The massive building will look a lot like other properties in The Market Common area. The VA canvassed the community to make sure the building feels familiar to people.
In addition, the facility will be easily walkable to help veterans get around without getting lost or overwhelmed.
“The amenities are geared around a pedestrian-first mentality,” Khouri said. “To create one larger walking trail through out the site that will help veterans get outside and be mobile.”
