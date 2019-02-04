Police: Military odnance more than 60 years old removed from Garden City backyard

A military ordnance was safely removed from a Garden City resident’s backyard Friday, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
A swimming pool construction crew dug up the ordnance — about a dozen corroded 1950s-era artillery munitions — recently at a residence on South Waccamaw Drive, the release states.
Georgetown Sheriff’s Office Deputies secured the scene until Shaw Air Force Base personnel arrived Friday for safe removal and disposal, according to the release.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments