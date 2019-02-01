Teen missing for more than a month from Horry County, police ask for public’s help

A teen has been missing from Horry County for more than a month and now police ask for the public’s help trying to find him.
Anthony Jackson was last seen leaving his Horry County home on Dec. 30, according to Horry County police. He was only in Horry County for three days before he left. Jackson is originally from Sumter County.
Police describe him as 16 years old standing 6-feet-1-inch tall with black hair and brown eyes.
Authorities provided a picture of Jackson but said it is dated. Anyone with information is asked to contact Horry police at (843) 248-1520.
