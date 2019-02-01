Get off your ‘High Horse,’ South Carolina. Kacey Musgraves is coming to a town near you

Get out your bright colored boots, cowboy hats and heart-shaped sunglasses because Kacey Musgraves is coming to the Palmetto State.
Musgraves is a Grammy-winning country artist from Texas. Some of her popular songs include “High Horse” and “Space Cowboy.” Her latest album, “Golden Hour,” received critical acclaim as well a nomination for album of the year for the upcoming Grammy Awards,.
She tweeted on Friday she added stops on her “What A World Tour” on Friday, including visits to Charleston and Charlotte, North Carolina.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Charleston concert will be on Sept. 20 at the Volvo Car Stadium. Tickets are on pre-sale right now, but the will go on sale to the public on Feb. 8. Once on sale, tickets can be purchased online on her website. She sold out four shows in Nashville, so tickets might go quickly.
Comments