St. James Elementary plans deep cleaning to alleviate mold concerns

Horry County Schools is bringing in an outside cleaning company to St. James Elementary School after an air quality test found numerous instances of mold growth throughout the building.

After receiving complaints about mold from parents, the district hired Palmetto EHS, LLC, an environmental, health and safety consulting firm, to conduct testing at St. James Elementary on Jan. 21.

Principal Felisa McDavid emailed parents the results of that testing Thursday evening and noted that while the firm recommended a thorough cleaning in 23 areas within the school, nothing they found posed any health concerns.

The district hired Full Steam Ahead, which specializes in mold remediation services, to perform the recommended cleaning beginning Saturday and will be completed before students and staff return Monday, according to McDavid’s email.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Besides issues with mold, Palmetto EHS noted in its report dust accumulation on HVAC vents and multiple water-stained ceiling tiles.

McDavid wrote that the district hired Tri-Dim Filter Corporation to change out the school’s HVAC air filters, and HCS maintenance staff will replace any damaged ceiling tiles. Both tasks will be completed before Monday morning.

Lastly, McDavid noted that the district is looking into hiring an engineer to look into efflorescence — a crystalline deposit that occurs when water leaves behind salt deposits — which Palmetto EHS identified on the interior of some exterior concrete walls.

“Efflorescence also does not present a health concern,” she wrote.