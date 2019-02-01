Local

St. James Elementary plans deep cleaning to alleviate mold concerns

By David Weissman

February 01, 2019 04:47 PM

Parents express concerns about St. James Elementary

June Johnson, whose grandchildren attend St. James Elementary School, addressed Horry County School board members about mold concerns at the school and questioned their decision to delay replacing the building.
By
Up Next
June Johnson, whose grandchildren attend St. James Elementary School, addressed Horry County School board members about mold concerns at the school and questioned their decision to delay replacing the building.
By

Horry County Schools is bringing in an outside cleaning company to St. James Elementary School after an air quality test found numerous instances of mold growth throughout the building.

After receiving complaints about mold from parents, the district hired Palmetto EHS, LLC, an environmental, health and safety consulting firm, to conduct testing at St. James Elementary on Jan. 21.

Principal Felisa McDavid emailed parents the results of that testing Thursday evening and noted that while the firm recommended a thorough cleaning in 23 areas within the school, nothing they found posed any health concerns.

The district hired Full Steam Ahead, which specializes in mold remediation services, to perform the recommended cleaning beginning Saturday and will be completed before students and staff return Monday, according to McDavid’s email.

Besides issues with mold, Palmetto EHS noted in its report dust accumulation on HVAC vents and multiple water-stained ceiling tiles.

McDavid wrote that the district hired Tri-Dim Filter Corporation to change out the school’s HVAC air filters, and HCS maintenance staff will replace any damaged ceiling tiles. Both tasks will be completed before Monday morning.

Lastly, McDavid noted that the district is looking into hiring an engineer to look into efflorescence — a crystalline deposit that occurs when water leaves behind salt deposits — which Palmetto EHS identified on the interior of some exterior concrete walls.

“Efflorescence also does not present a health concern,” she wrote.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

local

David Weissman

Investigative project reporter David Weissman joined The Sun News after three years working at The York Dispatch in Pennsylvania, where he earned awards for his investigative reports on topics including health, business, politics and education.

  Comments  

things to do