Grand Strand high school teacher cuffed and charged with public exposure

February 01, 2019 10:41 AM

A St. James High School teacher was arrested for getting naked and preforming a sex act as an Uber passenger, cops say.

Kevin Joseph Ferry, a science teacher the school, was booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 8 a.m. on Friday. Horry County police made the arrest.

According to an arrest report, the incident happened on Dec. 9.

An Uber driver said she picked up a passenger around 1 a.m. The passenger, identified as Ferry, exposed himself to her, preformed the sex act and grabbed her arm.

Uber is a taxi-like service that allows users to request a ride through a phone app.

Horry County put Ferry on paid administrative leave this morning, according to Horry County Schools Spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.

