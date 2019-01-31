Local

Effort to stop Interstate 73 to Myrtle Beach clears hurdle in federal court

By Alex Lang

January 31, 2019 05:41 PM

A proposed interstate into Myrtle Beach might be further delayed after a judge rejected most efforts to dismiss a lawsuit that raises concerns with the roads’ environmental impacts.

Officials have longed discussed the need for Interstate 73, which would run about 75 miles in South Carolina and connect Interstate 74 in Rockingham, North Carolina, to the Grand Strand.

Late in 2017, the South Carolina Coastal Conservation League filed a lawsuit to block the proposed interstate. The suit, among its claims, questioned decisions by federal agencies to rely on a 10-year-old environmental study to approve the highway.

The conservation league said the I-73 project would cost $3.8 billion and destroy hundreds of acres of freshwater wetlands, according to court records. The league also contended there are cheaper and more environmentally friendly alternatives to the proposed highway.

Federal officials sought to dismiss the lawsuit, but this week a federal judge rejected those efforts.

The judge found that the conservation league properly alleged in its lawsuit various violations by federal environmental agencies. That doesn’t mean the judge ruled on the allegations, only that he will allow the case to move forward.

